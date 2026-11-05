‘Rams Have Been the NFL’s Guinea Pigs This Year’ — NFL Analyst Highlights LA’s ‘Odd Schedule’ After Kelly Stafford’s Complaint

The Los Angeles Rams are nearly halfway through a season that began in Australia and still have games on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Kelly Stafford, the wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford, questioned the NFL this week over the first of those.

She pointed at the November 25 home game against the Green Bay Packers, which leaves the Rams with only 10 days between games around their Week 11 bye. CBS Sports analyst John Breech picked up on Kelly’s complaint and noted that the 8 p.m. ET matchup at SoFi Stadium will be the first NFL game ever played on the night before Thanksgiving.

John Breech’s Case Runs From Australia to a Possible Saturday Game

Breech then turned to the rest of the calendar, arguing the Rams were given “one of the wildest schedules in the NFL,” though he found a bright side in it as well.

Breech’s broader argument reaches back to September: “The Rams have been the NFL’s guinea pigs this year. They also played in the inaugural Australia game back in Week 1. Thanks to that trip, the Rams are scheduled to travel more than 34,000 miles this season, which is the second-most in the NFL.”

As Breech sees it, the Wednesday kickoff does carry one perk: “The Rams will be home for Thanksgiving. That means they’ll get to spend the holiday weekend with their families, so the team’s odd schedule isn’t a total loss.”

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The weekday games began with the Australia opener against San Francisco, played Thursday night U.S. time — Friday morning in Melbourne — at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Los Angeles didn’t play again until a Monday home game against the New York Giants 11 days later.

The holidays add two more weekdays: the Wednesday game against Green Bay and a Christmas night trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks, which falls on a Friday.

Breech spelled out what one more shift could mean: “If the Rams end up playing a Saturday game, which could happen if they get flexed in Week 17 or Week 18, they’d become just the fourth team in 99 years to play a game on six different days of the week during a single season.”

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Add their Sunday games, and the Rams are already scheduled on five different days of the week. A Saturday flex could come for either a Week 17 trip to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Week 18 home finale against Seattle.

Kelly Stafford Questions a 10-Day Bye the Green Bay Packers Share

“Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” Stafford’s wife wrote. “Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season…and I have never played a single snap.” She spared a thought for the players, too: “Can’t imagine how the guys feel.”

Green Bay, which ranks 18th on PFN’s Offense Impact Metric, actually has the same shortened bye window, having their bye in Week 11 and hosting the Minnesota Vikings on November 15, the same Sunday the Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals. So both teams have 10 days to prepare for the Wednesday game.

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NFL reporter Ari Meirov pointed out the gap in numbers, noting that the Rams’ “Week 11 bye is only 10 days between games instead of the usual 14.” That shortfall comes from the calendar itself, since the Packers game counts as part of Week 12 but lands on a Wednesday rather than a Sunday.

The two teams’ schedules part ways after the Wednesday game. With the Kansas City Chiefs visiting on Thursday, December 3, eight days after the Packers game, the Rams play three times in 18 days, starting with the November 15 trip to Arizona.

Green Bay’s three games in the same stretch of the schedule are spread over 21 days, culminating in a December 6 visit to the New Orleans Saints.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.