‘Vikings Desperately Need to Make a Trade,’ ‘Rams Should Trade for Brian Thomas Jr.’ — NFL Analysts Debate Which Team Badly Needs a Deal Before Deadline

As the November 10 deadline approaches, NFL analysts are discussing which teams need to make a trade before time runs out. While contenders look to improve their playoff chances, rebuilding teams are seeking future draft picks.

Here’s a closer look at the Pro Football Network analysts’ arguments for which teams should make a move before the deadline.

Minnesota Vikings: Elite Defense Held Back by Offensive Bottlenecks

The Minnesota Vikings recently suffered their first setback of the year in a narrow 19-15 loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite that, they sit atop the NFC North with an impressive 6-1 record. Their success is fueled by coordinator Brian Flores’ elite unit, which ranks No. 1 in defense with a 93.6 grade on PFN’s NFL Team Defense Impact Metric.

However, Minnesota’s offensive output paints a vastly different picture, ranking 29th with a 68.5 grade on PFN’s NFL Team Offense Impact Metric. The contrast between their championship-caliber defense and struggling offense has made them the focal point of the trade deadline conversation.

Jacob Infante believes Minnesota has to act to stay on par with other top NFC powers:

“The Vikings stand out as the one team that needs to make a big trade the most going into the NFL trade deadline. Other top NFC contenders like the 49ers, Seahawks, and Bears made major acquisitions like DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Jeffery Simmons, respectively. Minnesota has the best defense in the NFL, but the team could use some more offensive firepower to keep it competitive with the top teams in the league.”

BE THE GM OF YOUR FAVORITE TEAM:PFN’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Echoing this sentiment, Brandon Austin stresses that a marquee move would solidify Minnesota’s Super Bowl ambitions:

“The Vikings desperately need to make a trade. Brian Flores’ defense has been elite, but the offense has prevented them from being looked at as a sure-fire contender. Making a splash would signal the front office is serious about building a Super Bowl contender.”

Quarterback Dilemma: Could a Reunion with Kirk Cousins Solve Minnesota’s Woes?

A core component of Minnesota’s offensive struggles lies under center. Veteran quarterback Kyler Murray has struggled to operate comfortably in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s complex system, posting a 64.9% completion rate and repeatedly missing open reads to elite weapons like Justin Jefferson.

Ben Rolfe suggests an intriguing solution that would bring a familiar face back to Minneapolis:

“The Minnesota Vikings need to inquire about a quarterback. Unfortunately, Kirk Cousins looks to be the only quarterback that might make sense, and the Las Vegas Raiders’ win in Week 8 keeps them in with a chance of being a playoff team. A Cousins-to-Minnesota trade would make sense for both teams.”

“Minnesota gets more firepower at the QB position, and the Raiders can give Fernando Mendoza a run,” Rolfe added. “Las Vegas is kidding itself if it thinks it is anything more than a one-and-done playoff team, so if the Vikings offer a third-rounder or better, cash in, and perhaps even get a Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz in return to give you an option if Mendoza needs longer.”

SET YOUR LINEUPS:PFN’s Free Fantasy Start/Sit Optimizer

Although Cousins spent six seasons with Minnesota and ranks 10th among quarterbacks with an 80.9 grade on PFN’s NFL QB Impact Metric, making him a familiar fit for the scheme, a trade could be difficult to pull off. The Raiders are 4-4 after beating the New York Jets 38-33 and remain in the AFC playoff race, giving them little reason to part ways with a proven quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers: Searching for Receiving Depth Ahead of a Super Bowl Push

Sitting at 6-1 at the top of the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers remain one of the most dominant forces in the conference. They rank 2nd in offense (86.7 grade on PFN’s Offense Impact Metric) and 12th in defense (79.6 grade).

However, injuries have decimated their receiving core, with key figures like Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling all sidelined or banged up. San Francisco even made an attempt to reacquire Jauan Jennings from Minnesota, but the deal fell through when Jennings declined a return.

Kyle Soppe argues that adding a dynamic young pass catcher could seal their status as Super Bowl favorites:

“The Vikings stand out because they are the most clearly flawed good team, but why can’t the 49ers add a receiver? The Brock Purdy/Kyle Shanahan combination seems to elevate everyone in their zip code, and that makes them a spot for a pedigree player like (Jaguars WR) Brian Thomas Jr.”

“I would have said the same thing about Marvin Harrison Jr. before he was traded: If there’s one system that can flip the trajectory of a talent, it’s this one, and they are positioned to make a deep run this winter,” Soppe added. “Go for it. Make a win-now move, grab the top seed in the conference, and chase your first Super Bowl since 1994.”

Los Angeles Rams: Needing a Vertical Threat to Support Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 season loaded with superteam expectations, but an early 2-4 slide exposed critical roster vulnerabilities. Although recent victories over the Raiders and Chargers helped them stabilize at 4-4, their passing offense remains limited.

The issue stems largely from injuries. Wide receiver Davante Adams was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a ruptured hamstring during an 18-16 loss to Arizona on October 18. While Puka Nacua continues to excel, ranking 9th with an 85.4 grade on PFN’s NFL WR Impact Metric, he has frequently been targeted underneath and in the intermediate range this season.

Jason Katz believes Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr. (who ranks 54th with a 72.8 grade on PFN’s NFL WR Impact Metric) is the missing link for Matthew Stafford’s deep passing game:

“The Rams sure don’t look like the Super Bowl favorite they were pegged as before the season. A big problem is the lack of receiving weapons beyond Puka Nacua. They are sorely missing Davante Adams and I don’t think they can afford to wait until Week 12, if the future Hall of Famer is even able to return that quickly.”

“The Rams should trade for (Jaguars WR) Brian Thomas Jr. Nacua is the do it all guy with most of his targets more in the short or intermediate level,” Katz added. “They need a field stretcher. Thomas can do that, which would help Matthew Stafford be able to spread the defense out wider and make more of the throws we know he can make.”

PREDICT THE NFL SEASON:PFN’s Free NFL Playoff Predictor

Indianapolis Colts: Time to Fire Up a Complete Roster Teardown

Unlike the NFC contenders making win-now moves, the Indianapolis Colts are trending toward a full rebuild. Having already shipped out stars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner to NFC West contenders for draft capital, reports indicate they are now open to moving running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor ranks 16th among running backs with a 77.4 grade on PFN’s NFL RB Impact Metric. While team ownership reportedly favors keeping him, analysts argue that holding onto an aging star running back during a rebuild defies roster logic.

PFN analyst Alex Kennedy advocates for a complete liquidation of remaining assets: “This is a bit of a different answer, but I’ll go with the Colts needing to trade Jonathan Taylor. Indy already parted ways with Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, so if you’re going to blow it up and have a fire sale, it makes no sense to hold onto a running back who will be 28 years old in January.”

Kennedy continued, “Ownership reportedly wants to keep Taylor, but the Colts should trade him to the highest bidder. Move Josh Downs and try to trade Daniel Jones while you’re at it. Burn it all down.”

If Indianapolis decides to deal Taylor along with wide receiver Josh Downs and quarterback Daniel Jones, it would mark one of the most comprehensive mid-season teardowns in recent NFL history.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.