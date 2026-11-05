‘Got Chills Watching It’ – Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Teammate Reveals Reaction to Gabby Williams’ WNBA Finals Game 7 Performance

The Golden State Valkyries made history by winning their first-ever WNBA championship, defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the Finals. In only their second season of play, the Valkyries reached the top, and Gabby Williams played a massive role in making that dream a reality.

Now, the 30-year-old is receiving more praise, this time from a WNBA veteran and one of Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever teammates.

Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker Compliment Gabby Williams’ Performance

On a recent episode of the “Post Moves” podcast, Candace Parker brought up Williams’ outstanding display in the winner-take-all game.

“Gabby Williams woke up. She had 28 second-half points. There was a span in that game where she went back-to-back-to-back triples in that third quarter. Natalie Nakase said, Gabby’s our closer. She stayed patient. She stayed with it… That’s a thing. It’s like timely buckets,” Parker said on the podcast.

Aliyah Boston, who also features on the podcast, shared just how much the performance affected her while watching from the sidelines.

“It was literally, I got chills watching it,” Boston added.

The Valkyries were not having an easy night against Atlanta. Williams had managed just two points by halftime, but everything changed after the break. She finished the game with 30 points on 10-of-23 shooting, including 4 three-pointers, while also adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 4 blocks.

Moreover, Williams scored 28 points after halftime. That set a WNBA postseason record for the most points scored in a single half. Williams scored 28 points after halftime, just five fewer than Atlanta’s entire team managed in the second half.

Williams was particularly unstoppable in the third quarter. She scored 15 points while the entire Dream team managed just 14 points.

She then carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, scoring 15 consecutive points across the two periods, including 3 straight three-pointers. Her late go-ahead triple proved crucial in helping Golden State secure the championship.

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The French star’s 30-point performance also tied the record for the most points scored in a winner-take-all WNBA Finals game. Unsurprisingly, she was named Finals MVP for her efforts.

While the Valkyries celebrate their historic championship, Williams’ Game 7 heroics will likely remain one of the defining moments of this Finals series. And judging by Boston’s reaction, she was not the only one left amazed by what happened that night.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.