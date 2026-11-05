‘Same Sentiment as So Many Of Us’ – WNBA Pundit Rachel DeMita Joins Caitlin Clark In Praising Valkyries’ ‘Crazy’ Title Run

The Golden State Valkyries made history by winning the WNBA championship in only their second season. Their remarkable rise has caught the attention of several players and analysts, including Caitlin Clark.

Now, WNBA pundit Rachel DeMita has also shared her reaction, agreeing with Clark about just how impressive the achievement is.

Rachel DeMita Agrees With Caitlin Clark’s Reaction to Valkyries’ Championship Run

On “Courtside Club,” DeMita discussed Clark’s recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, where the Indiana Fever guard spoke about Golden State’s rapid rise.

Clark pointed out that reaching the Finals in only two years was already an impressive achievement for an expansion franchise. She also remembered the bold promise made by the Valkyries owner, Joe Lacob, when the team was introduced.

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“But I remember their owner, when they were going through, I don’t know, their announcement of becoming a team, he literally said on stage, ‘We’re going to win a championship in five years or less.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, manifesting at its finest.’ I was like, ‘I love that.’”

The Fever star then joked about how quickly the franchise had delivered on that promise.

“Here we are two years later. I’m like, ‘Well, do I love that? Because I’m not playing, but they are.’ But that’s still awesome. Good for them,” she added.

DeMita understood the feeling behind Clark’s comments, saying, “And I feel like she has the same sentiment as so many of us. Like it is actually crazy that the Valkyries were able to get it done in just two years of their existence.”

Lacob made his championship prediction when Golden State’s expansion franchise was introduced in October 2023. The Valkyries began playing in 2025 and made the playoffs in their inaugural season. They went even further in 2026, finishing the job in just their second year.

Golden State defeated the Dallas Wings 2-1 in the first round of the 2026 playoffs before facing the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. The Valkyries swept that series 3-0, winning the games 71-60, 83-81, and 87-77.

They then faced the Atlanta Dream in the Finals. The series went all seven games, with Golden State eventually securing the championship through a 68-63 victory in Game 7. Gabby Williams led the way with 30 points, including 28 in the second half, to help complete the historic run.

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Clark, meanwhile, saw her 2026 campaign end in the first round against the Aces, losing the series 2-1. She averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 9.7 assists across the three games against Las Vegas.

For DeMita and Clark, the achievement is about more than winning a title. The Valkyries have shown how quickly a new franchise can become a championship contender, and they did it even faster than their owner originally promised.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.