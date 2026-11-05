‘MVP This Man Right Now,’ ‘Love Seeing That’ — NBA World Hypes Up Luka Dončić After Confronting Fan and Standing Up for Official

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 116-103 on Wednesday night. That win improved their record to 7-2. Dončić delivered a dominant performance, but the incident quickly drew attention on social media after the game and arguably overshadowed the win.

Luka Dončić Confronts Spectator After Incident With Referee

The incident occurred late in the third quarter, with 2:35 remaining on the clock. Following a blocked shot, the basketball went out of bounds near the courtside seats. However, instead of casually returning the ball, a spectator launched a forceful two-handed pass that struck female referee Chelisa Painter awkwardly.

Dončić immediately stepped in after witnessing what happened. The Slovenian superstar turned toward the spectator, pointed at him, and appeared to question his actions.

“He just tossed it really strong, the ball, toward the ref. I just asked him what the hell he’s doing,” Dončić said during the postgame conference.

He then pointed out the spectator, and security personnel came over to address the situation. The incident quickly drew attention on social media after the game, and reactions soon came in.

On Wednesday, Dončić finished with 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. He shot 11-of-23 from the field, including 6-of-13 from the 3-point range, and went 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. He also added a steal and a block in 35 minutes.

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Given that great night, and the fact that he stood up for a referee, several users praised him for stepping in.

“MVP this man right now,” an admin of a Lakers fan page wrote, whereas NBA writer Ryan Ward said, “Wow! I didn’t see this in real time. What was that fan doing? Relax, bud. Props to Luka for saying something.”

Following Dončić’s intervention and the officials’ alert, the spectator was promptly ejected from Golden 1 Center. One X user was particularly pleased to see the spectator removed from the arena.

“The man was immediately escorted out of the building. Good to see,” the user wrote.

Interestingly, another user took a different approach to the incident. Dončić is often seen arguing with officials and expressing his frustration over even the smallest calls during games. However, this time, his actions were directed toward protecting one of them.

The user suggested that seeing someone who regularly calls out referees actually stand up for an official was a particularly good sight.

“Luka Doncic gets a ton of hate for his relationship with the refs, so I expect this to get some love. ” He had her back after that [expletive] fan seemingly tried to hit her with the ball,” wrote the user, while another said, “Luka standing up for the woman ref!!” Love seeing that.”

Referees rarely get public support in the heat of a game. They are often the targets of frustration from players, coaches, and fans alike, so a star player stepping in to protect one of them stands out.

The Lakers will now get ready for their next game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.