‘I Wanted to Punch Them in the Face’ — NBA Legend Charles Barkley Goes Off on ‘Brats’ Who Trick-or-Treated at His House on Halloween

Charles Barkley usually enjoys spending Halloween at home and handing out candy to children who come by to trick-or-treat. However, this year’s celebrations apparently tested his patience.

The NBA legend revealed that some young visitors were bringing him basketball cards to sign, turning his candy-giving routine into an unexpected autograph session.

Charles Barkley Loses His Cool Over Trick-or-Treaters

During an appearance on Wednesday’s ESPN “NBA Tip-Off” show, Barkley explained that he enjoys welcoming children to his home on Halloween, but he was unhappy with how some of them behaved.

“You [expletive] brats got to quit bringing basketball cards and stuff to my [expletive] house. I’m giving you free [expletive] candy. I’m not there to sign autographs all night. I’mma let y’all get away with that this one [expletive] time now,” Barkley said with a smirk.

The former NBA MVP also acknowledged that he could not respond to the children the way he wanted.

“I wanted to punch them in the face, but I couldn’t do it. Come on, man, quit bringing [expletive] cards to my house. I’m giving you [expletive] free candy. That’s what Halloween’s for,” Barkley added.

Despite his frustration, Barkley made it clear that he still enjoys the tradition. He said he loves being home and giving out candy to children.

The conversation also gave the other “Inside the NBA” personalities an opportunity to talk about their own Halloween candy choices. As the panel moved beyond Barkley’s frustration, Shaquille O’Neal brought up his Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, which he launched in partnership with Hershey in 2024.

The broadcast also showed memes inspired by Barkley’s comments about children bringing basketball cards to his house. His line about wanting to punch the young visitors quickly became the focus of the jokes.

Barkley’s blunt way of expressing himself has long been part of his appeal on the show, and the Halloween discussion gave his colleagues another opportunity to tease him.

However, this is not the first time Barkley has spoken about his Halloween routine. In 2022, he reportedly joked about giving children “cavities” and “diabetes” through the candy he handed out, with his “Inside the NBA” colleague Ernie Johnson teasing him about his choices.

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Barkley has also found other ways to join the Halloween celebrations. In 2023, he took part in a segment where he matched NBA players with famous horror movie villains.

He compared Patrick Beverley to Chucky, describing the character as “funny” and “annoying.” He also likened Draymond Green to Michael Myers, explaining that the horror villain reminded him of someone who keeps coming back.

Despite his recent frustration, Barkley’s love for handing out Halloween candy remains clear. But next year, young visitors might want to leave their basketball cards at home and simply enjoy the treats.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.