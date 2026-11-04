Caitlin Clark Teases ‘Big-Name’ Nike Collaboration After Her Debut Signature Shoes Sell Out Within Hours

Caitlin Clark’s first signature Nike shoe became an instant hit, with the Caitlin 1 selling out in most sizes within hours of its release. Now, the Indiana Fever star has given fans a glimpse of what’s coming next, including a possible collaboration with another major name that could make her next releases even harder to get.

Caitlin Clark Teases Potential Nike Collaboration While Giving Update on Caitlin 2

During her appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Clark discussed the future of her signature shoe line and gave an update on the Caitlin 2.

“Next year I’ll play the beginning of the season in the Caitlin 1, and then we’ll work into the Caitlin 2. I’m already working on the Caitlin 2,” she said.

Clark also assured fans that the next model would not disappoint.

However, the biggest tease came when she mentioned a possible collaboration with another major Nike athlete.

“Possibly, maybe, like a collab shoe with another big Nike name. People can guess,” the 24-year-old said. “A collab basketball shoe would be pretty cool. I’m sure they would be hard to get.”

She did not reveal who the potential collaborator could be or confirm that a project has been finalized. Still, the possibility has given fans another reason to follow her growing signature line.

Clark also shared some details about upcoming Caitlin 1 colorways. One design she described as having a “summer vibe” inspired by a Rocket Pop popsicle. She said she had almost worn it this year but decided to save it for next summer.

There are also special releases planned around the NBA All-Star festivities in Phoenix, including an All-Star pack in several colorways.

The interest in these releases follows the strong launch of the Caitlin 1. Nike released Clark’s first signature basketball shoe globally on October 1 in two adult colorways, Caitlin Blue and Warning Code Yellow. The shoes were priced at $140 in North America, with a lower price of $135 listed in some other global markets.

According to CNBC, Nike.com had very limited inventory left roughly an hour after the 10 a.m. ET launch, with sizes below men’s 15 largely sold out. Foot Locker, Champs Sports and Hibbett had also nearly sold out of the shoes. Nike did not disclose how many pairs were available, so the exact scale of the launch remains unknown.

The Caitlin 1 features Nike’s Opticast upper, a forefoot Air Zoom Turbo unit and a full-length Cushlon midsole. Its design includes Clark’s CC logo, stacked Swooshes, and details inspired by the Fever star’s game and personal story.

MORE:‘That’ll Be Getting Framed’ — Caitlin Clark Gushes Over Special Gift From LeBron James After 76ers Move

The launch marks another major milestone in the three-time All-Star’s partnership with Nike. She signed with the company in 2024 after entering the WNBA, reportedly agreeing to an eight-year deal worth up to $28 million.

The agreement included a signature shoe and was reported to be the largest women’s basketball shoe deal at the time. With the Caitlin 1 now on the market and the Caitlin 2 already in development, the partnership has plenty of room to grow.

Meanwhile, the Fever, after a franchise-best 28-win regular season, fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.