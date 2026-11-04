‘They’re Pretty Awesome,’ ‘I Would Love to Own a Team’ — Caitlin Clark Reveals She’s Getting Inspired By Under-Fire Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon

Caitlin Clark may be a passionate Kansas City Chiefs fan, but playing for the Indiana Fever has given her a connection to the Indianapolis Colts. With that in mind, the WNBA star revealed that she makes an effort to attend at least one Colts game each season to support the city’s NFL team.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, Clark praised the late Jim Irsay’s daughters for the way they have taken over the franchise following their father’s death. She also revealed that, beyond basketball, she could see herself working in a front office or even owning a sports team somewhere down the road.

Why Caitlin Clark Admires the Irsay Sisters Running the Colts

Kylie, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce’s wife, brought up the Colts game Clark attended where she was the only Fever player who did not put on the jersey the team gave her.

“Honestly, like in real time, I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, I’m not going to put this on because I don’t want Chiefs fans mad or Travis [Kelce] mad’ or whatever. But after the fact, I didn’t realize all my teammates had it on. So that made me look worse,” Clark said.

The Colts have been in the hands of Jim Irsay’s daughters since he died in 2025 at 65 years of age. Carlie Irsay-Gordon became principal owner and CEO as her sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, assumed expanded ownership and executive responsibilities, with all three sharing leadership duties.

Clark had plenty of praise reserved for them, saying, “I love the Colts. I think it’s so cool, the Irsay daughters and what they do… I know the youngest daughter pretty well. I think they’re pretty awesome in the way, obviously, they get to run the team.

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“I would love to own a team or be able to be like… if I wasn’t a basketball player, I think I would still work in sports. And, I think working in a front office-type of deal would be super fun.”

However, Clark left no doubt where her football allegiance lies: “I wish them the best, the Colts, but I am die-hard Chiefs.”

She also mentioned that the sisters’ young daughters sometimes attend Fever games, making it enjoyable to watch the family become involved in the local basketball community.

Why Carlie Irsay-Gordon Has Been Under Scrutiny

The Irsay family’s tenure is now unfolding against the backdrop of a significant roster reset. Indianapolis has struggled through a four-game losing streak and dropped to 2-6 after Sunday’s crushing 42-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts’ most significant moves came on October 27, when they traded two of their biggest veteran stars in separate deals. Eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson was sent to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was also dealt, returning to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The departures followed the firing of general manager Chris Ballard, with interim GM Ed Dodds overseeing the team’s deadline activity.

Wide receiver Josh Downs also requested a trade on October 28, though no deal has been made yet.

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Jonathan Taylor is now another major name in the discussion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Indianapolis is open to trading the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

However, CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala reported later that Indianapolis was not actively soliciting offers for Taylor.

Irsay-Gordon has also been criticized for her presence on the sidelines. On game days, she stands near the bench with a headset and a notebook, while most of her peers stay up in their suites.

After the Colts’ 30-13 win over the Washington Commanders in London, a game shown on national TV. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons was blunt on his podcast, saying, “I think the owner on the sidelines taking notes is [expletive] nuts… I can’t believe she does this, and I can’t believe people in her life haven’t talked her out of it.”

Sean Salisbury, who played quarterback for the Colts in 1987, also weighed in on her presence: “I have a lot of respect for the Irsays, I do. But the second you come downstairs during a game — not during the end — I’m telling you it’s a disaster. Players do not like to feel like they’re being micro-managed.”

According to the Colts, Irsay-Gordon has used that approach for years to better understand the game and evaluate organizational decisions. The headset allows her to listen to coaches’ communications, not participate in play-calling.

Irsay-Gordon is one of only five women currently identified as the principal or controlling owner of an NFL franchise.

This article originally appeared on Pro Football Network.