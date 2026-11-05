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⚠️ Utility billing office & online access closed Nov 4–11
⚠️ Utility billing office & online accounts closed Nov 4–11
The City is upgrading to a new Prior Lake Utility Hub to make it easier to view invoices, go paperless, track water use, get alerts, pay bills, and use AutoPay.
To switch systems, the Utility Billing Office will be closed from November 4–11. During this time, all of these will be unavailable:
- In‑person help at the customer counter
- Phone support
- Email support
- Online utility account services
Your actual water service will NOT be affected.
If you need to handle billing issues, payments, or account changes, try to do so before November 4 or wait until after November 11 while the upgrade is completed.
More Info: Utility Billing Customer Counter and Online Servic...
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