📅 Free baby lap sit literacy classes at Prior Lake Library

📅 Free baby storytime & early literacy at Prior Lake Library

Bring your little one to the Baby Lap Sit Early Literacy Class at the Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372.

Dates (Thursdays): Nov 5, 12, 19 and Dec 3, 10, 17, 2026

and Time: 10:30–11:00 a.m.

Location: Prior Lake Large Meeting Room

Best for: Babies 0–18 months with a parent or caregiver

Babies with a parent or caregiver Cost: Free

These story- and play-based classes use the five pre-reading practices: Talk, Sing, Read, Write, and Play. They’re led by staff trained in the Every Child Ready to Read curriculum and include simple tips to build your baby’s early literacy skills.

For safety on the rug, they ask that older siblings not attend if possible.

Weather note: If local schools close due to weather, morning classes and events are cancelled. For other possible cancellations, check this specific event listing.

Questions? Call (952) 447-3375 or email pllibrary@scottlib.org.