🏥 Prineville healthcare jobs with multiple openings and $40+/hr pay

Prineville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from hospital rehab to home health and senior care. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System Location: Prineville, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $47.54 – $71.30/hour + relocation assistance

Hospital-based rehab role serving patients with speech, language, voice, cognitive, or swallowing disorders across multiple care settings. Great fit if you have your CCC, Oregon SLP license, 1+ year of experience, and want strong clinical teamwork plus help moving in from in- or out-of-state.

Employer: Mission Healthcare

Mission Healthcare Location: Listed for Prineville, OR (home health territory noted as Madras, OR )

Listed for (home health territory noted as ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $40/hour, DOE

Home health PTA role with weekday Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm schedule and mileage reimbursement. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, relocation assistance) and the chance to work 1:1 with patients in their homes.

Employer: Regency Village at Prineville

Location: Prineville, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: New wage scale (exact rate not listed)

Assisted living role supporting seniors with medication passes, ADLs, and daily wellness in a stable, local community. Good match if you have about 6 months of senior care or med-pass experience, can get CPR/BLS, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.