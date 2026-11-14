Princeville’s resort scene is busy, and hotels are staffing up for food and beverage pros who love guest service and island life.

Below are several solid roles at Starwood Hotels / 1 Hotels in Princeville, HI with clear pay and growth paths.

Employer: Starwood Hotels / 1 Hotels (SH Hotels & Resorts)

Starwood Hotels / 1 Hotels (SH Hotels & Resorts) Location: Princeville, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000 annually

Lead the food & beverage team at a luxury, eco-focused resort. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years F&B leadership experience, love coaching a team, and want room to grow in management.

Alternate listing: Same role via Indeed

Employer: Starwood Hotels / 1 Hotels (SH Hotels & Resorts)

Starwood Hotels / 1 Hotels (SH Hotels & Resorts) Location: Princeville, HI

Type: Full-time, PM shifts

Salary: $23.00/hour

Support the dining room at 1 Kitchen by running food, clearing tables, and keeping service smooth. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, a team player, and want to grow your skills in a high-end restaurant.

Alternate listing: Same role via Indeed

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.