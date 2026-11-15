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🏥 Princeton, WV Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Princeton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and allied health pros. If you like flexible schedules or travel contracts, these are worth a look.
RN – 1 on 1 Homecare
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Princeton, WV
- Type: PART-TIME (full-time and PRN also noted in listing)
- Pay: $28–$33/hr, weekly pay
Provide skilled 1:1 nursing care in patients’ homes with a manageable pace and consistent assignments. Flexible shifts (days/evenings/nights), adult and pediatric cases, plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and strong local clinical support.
LPN – 1 on 1 Homecare
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Princeton, WV
- Type: PART-TIME (full-time and PRN also noted in listing)
- Pay: $24–$28/hr, weekly pay
Work one patient at a time in homecare with stable hours and long-term cases. Offers flexible shifts, adult and pediatric patients, plus benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO (where eligible), and ongoing training.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,956 per week
- Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied
- Location: Princeton, WV
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Pay: $2,956 per week (based on 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
13-week day-shift travel contract for a Radiation Therapist starting 11/30/2026. Comes with weekly direct deposit, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and 24/7 support from the LRS team.
If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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