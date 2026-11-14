Princeton has some lovely cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Mercer County Animal Shelter and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Sylvester is a handsome, sleek black cat looking for a safe, loving home. Adult cats like him often settle in well and are past the wild kitten stage, making them great companions for many families.

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Ebony is a beautiful black adult cat hoping for a calm, caring home. If you like the idea of a mature kitty who’s ready to relax by your side, Ebony could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Ebony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Buttercup is a tiny black kitten with her whole life ahead of her. Kittens need time, patience, and play, and they reward you with years of love and fun.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Princeton, WV and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Mercer County Animal Shelter at (304) 425-2838 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.