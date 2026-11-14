Four sweet dogs in Princeton, WV are hoping for a fresh start. All are waiting at Mercer County Animal Shelter and are ready to meet potential adopters.

Breed: Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Weight: 46.4 lbs

46.4 lbs Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Rocky is a medium-sized boy with a rich chocolate coat and a sturdy build. If you’re looking for a classic mixed-breed companion, Rocky could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier / Boxer mix

Terrier / Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: 44.0 lbs

44.0 lbs Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Angelina has a beautiful brindle coat and a solid medium build. She’s a lovely mixed-breed girl who would love a family to call her own.

👉 Meet Angelina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie mix

Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: 27.0 lbs

27.0 lbs Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Hunny is a smaller black Collie mix with a lean frame. If you like active, medium-small herding mixes, Hunny may be a great match.

👉 Meet Hunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Collie mix

Collie mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: 25.4 lbs

25.4 lbs Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Bunny is another petite black Collie mix, just a bit smaller than Hunny. She’s a nice size for many homes and is waiting patiently at the shelter.

👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Princeton, WV, please consider visiting Mercer County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (304) 425-2838 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.