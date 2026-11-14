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🐶 Gentle Princeton Dogs Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Four sweet dogs in Princeton, WV are hoping for a fresh start. All are waiting at Mercer County Animal Shelter and are ready to meet potential adopters.
Rocky
- Breed: Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: 46.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Rocky is a medium-sized boy with a rich chocolate coat and a sturdy build. If you’re looking for a classic mixed-breed companion, Rocky could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angelina
- Breed: Terrier / Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: 44.0 lbs
- Adoption fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Angelina has a beautiful brindle coat and a solid medium build. She’s a lovely mixed-breed girl who would love a family to call her own.
👉 Meet Angelina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hunny
- Breed: Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 27.0 lbs
- Adoption fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Hunny is a smaller black Collie mix with a lean frame. If you like active, medium-small herding mixes, Hunny may be a great match.
👉 Meet Hunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bunny
- Breed: Collie mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: 25.4 lbs
- Adoption fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Bunny is another petite black Collie mix, just a bit smaller than Hunny. She’s a nice size for many homes and is waiting patiently at the shelter.
👉 Meet Bunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Princeton, WV, please consider visiting Mercer County Animal Shelter or giving them a call at (304) 425-2838 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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