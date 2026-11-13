Healthcare hiring around Princeton, WV is steady, with options for both entry-level and experienced clinical staff. If you like direct patient care and a team setting, these are worth a look.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Princeton, WV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support rehab therapists with patient care, from helping with daily activities to setting up therapy equipment and transporting patients. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can get BLS/CPR within 30 days, and want strong benefits, PTO, and education support even as a part-time employee.

Note: This role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Reynolds OMS

Location: Princeton, WV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Join a growing oral surgery team, helping prep patients, assist during procedures, take vitals, and keep rooms and instruments ready and sterile. They welcome backgrounds in medical or dental assisting, phlebotomy, or surgical assisting, and will train the right person who is dependable, calm under pressure, and eager to learn.

If something here feels like a match, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.