🐶 Playful Lab Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption in Princeton, WV

Three sweet Labrador/Terrier mix puppies are waiting at Mercer County Animal Shelter for someone to love them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a puppy to your family, these little ones would love a chance.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Mo is a young Lab/Terrier mix pup with a rich chocolate coat. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he learns about the world. If you’re ready for puppy energy and cuddles, Mo could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Cho is a black Lab/Terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready to guide a young pup with consistent training, playtime, and affection.

👉 Meet Cho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $140

Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter

Phone: (304) 425-2838

Po is another adorable black Lab/Terrier mix baby. She’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Po and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Princeton, WV, consider visiting Mercer County Animal Shelter to meet these puppies in person. A quick call to (304) 425-2838 can help you learn more about their current status and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.