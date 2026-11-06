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🐶 Playful Lab Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption in Princeton, WV
Three sweet Labrador/Terrier mix puppies are waiting at Mercer County Animal Shelter for someone to love them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a puppy to your family, these little ones would love a chance.
Mo
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Mo is a young Lab/Terrier mix pup with a rich chocolate coat. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he learns about the world. If you’re ready for puppy energy and cuddles, Mo could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cho
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Cho is a black Lab/Terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready to guide a young pup with consistent training, playtime, and affection.
👉 Meet Cho and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Po
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $140
- Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (304) 425-2838
Po is another adorable black Lab/Terrier mix baby. She’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Po and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Princeton, WV, consider visiting Mercer County Animal Shelter to meet these puppies in person. A quick call to (304) 425-2838 can help you learn more about their current status and the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.