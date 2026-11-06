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Princeton

🐶 Playful Lab Mix Puppies Ready for Adoption in Princeton, WV

8 days ago

Three sweet Labrador/Terrier mix puppies are waiting at Mercer County Animal Shelter for someone to love them. If you’ve been thinking about adding a puppy to your family, these little ones would love a chance.

Mo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Elrvh_1GoRvBGj00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $140
  • Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (304) 425-2838

Mo is a young Lab/Terrier mix pup with a rich chocolate coat. As a baby, he’ll need patience, training, and lots of love as he learns about the world. If you’re ready for puppy energy and cuddles, Mo could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Mo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Cho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9tbo_1GoRvBGj00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $140
  • Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (304) 425-2838

Cho is a black Lab/Terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of her. She’ll do best with a family ready to guide a young pup with consistent training, playtime, and affection.

👉 Meet Cho and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Po

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32noSk_1GoRvBGj00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Terrier mix (medium)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $140
  • Shelter: Mercer County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (304) 425-2838

Po is another adorable black Lab/Terrier mix baby. She’s at the perfect age to start basic training and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Po and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Princeton, WV, consider visiting Mercer County Animal Shelter to meet these puppies in person. A quick call to (304) 425-2838 can help you learn more about their current status and the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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