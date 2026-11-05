🍽️ Princeton WV Food Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $65K+

Princeton’s restaurant scene is busy right now, with several spots hiring at once. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, many with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Bojangles' / Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.

Bojangles' / Location: Princeton, WV (701 Oakvale Road)

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

This role is for someone who’s ready to lead a team, work the line, and keep guests happy in a fast-paced, drive-thru heavy restaurant. Comes with health, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid training, plus clear paths to move up.

Employer: Bojangles' / Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.

Bojangles' / Location: Princeton, WV (701 Oakvale Road)

Salary: From $50,000/year + bonus pay

Type: Full-time

Lead daily operations, manage P&L, food cost, and labor, and coach a busy team in a popular Southern QSR. This one offers full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability), 401(k) with match, paid time off, paid training, and a strong growth ladder into higher leadership.

Employer: Bojangles' / Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.

Bojangles' / Location: Princeton, WV (701 Oakvale Road)

Salary: From $65,000/year + bonus pay

Type: Full-time

Run the whole restaurant: team, budget, food quality, and guest experience. This is a strong option if you have QSR management experience and want top pay, bonuses, full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and paid training, with no college degree required.

Employer: Bojangles' / Randolph Restaurant Group, Inc.

Bojangles' / Location: Princeton, WV (701 Oakvale Road)

Salary: From $12.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Great entry point into food service, with roles like cashier, kitchen, biscuit maker, grill, packer, and drive-thru. Offers flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and benefits for full-time staff, plus a clear path to move into leadership.

Employer: Charlie Brown's Restaurants / Texas Steakhouse & Saloon

Location: Princeton, WV

Salary: $9.00 – $20.00/hour (likely base + tips)

(likely base + tips) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Serve steaks, ribs, seafood, and more in a casual, family-friendly steakhouse. If you like a fast-paced dining room, guest interaction, and tip potential, this role also comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule.

Employer: Angelo's Pizza

Location: Princeton, WV

Salary: $19.06 – $22.95/hour

Type: Part-time

Local pizza spot looking for a server; full details are shared at the interview. Pay is strong for part-time work, so this could be a nice fit if you want good hourly pay with in-person, local hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.