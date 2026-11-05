🏥 Princeton, WV Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Nursing & Allied Roles

Healthcare is staying busy in Princeton, WV, with new openings for both experienced clinicians and students. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.

Employer: WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital

WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital Location: Princeton, WV (inpatient hospital, 4 West Cardiac/Neuro Med Surg)

(inpatient hospital, 4 West Cardiac/Neuro Med Surg) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift , non-exempt

, non-exempt Salary: Not listed

Staff RN role with full responsibility for bedside care on a cardiac/neuro med-surg unit. Great fit if you’re a newer RN (under 12 months’ experience) looking to grow with a clear clinical ladder (CAPE Levels 1–6), plus exposure to complex patients and evidence-based practice.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Princeton, WV

Type: Travel, 13-week contract , 40 hrs/week, day shift

, 40 hrs/week, day shift Salary: $3,019 per week

Allied health travel role for an experienced Radiation Therapist. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and bonuses, ideal if you want strong pay plus a short-term assignment in southern WV.

Employer: WVU Medicine – PCH Princeton Community Hospital

Location: Princeton, WV (Medical Surgical 1)

(Medical Surgical 1) Type: Casual/part-time (0 scheduled hours, as needed) , non-exempt

, non-exempt Salary: Not listed

Designed for current nursing students, this role lets you work as a tech-style caregiver under RN supervision—helping with ADLs, vitals, transport, and basic procedures. Good way to get hospital experience and stay close to the bedside while you finish school.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.