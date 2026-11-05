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🏥 Princeton, WV Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Nursing & Allied Roles
Healthcare is staying busy in Princeton, WV, with new openings for both experienced clinicians and students. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are a few solid options worth a quick look.
RN 4 West Cardiac/Neuro Med Surg – Night Shift
- Employer: WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital
- Location: Princeton, WV (inpatient hospital, 4 West Cardiac/Neuro Med Surg)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Night shift, non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Staff RN role with full responsibility for bedside care on a cardiac/neuro med-surg unit. Great fit if you’re a newer RN (under 12 months’ experience) looking to grow with a clear clinical ladder (CAPE Levels 1–6), plus exposure to complex patients and evidence-based practice.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $3,019 per week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Princeton, WV
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Salary: $3,019 per week
Allied health travel role for an experienced Radiation Therapist. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, license reimbursement, and bonuses, ideal if you want strong pay plus a short-term assignment in southern WV.
Nursing Associate 2W Casual
- Employer: WVU Medicine – PCH Princeton Community Hospital
- Location: Princeton, WV (Medical Surgical 1)
- Type: Casual/part-time (0 scheduled hours, as needed), non-exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Designed for current nursing students, this role lets you work as a tech-style caregiver under RN supervision—helping with ADLs, vitals, transport, and basic procedures. Good way to get hospital experience and stay close to the bedside while you finish school.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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