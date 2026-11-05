Holiday Grease Roundup Runs Through January 31

North Texas residents can drop off cooled cooking grease for free during the Holiday Grease Roundup from November 1 through January 31 at Princeton Public Works, 255 E. Monte Carlo Boulevard, or at other sites across the region. Grease should be in cooled, sealed containers to help prevent clogged pipes, sewer damage, and water pollution. More drop-off locations: https://www.defendyourdrainsnorthtexas.com/docs/DropoffLocations.pdf

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Princeton Public Works