Princeton choir students in free Region 25 concert

A group of 22 Princeton Senior High School and Lovelady High School choir students will perform in the TMEA Region 25 choir concert on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Allen High School Performing Arts Center. These students earned spots in all four ensembles after competing against hundreds of students across North Texas and will rehearse with university choral conductors earlier in the day. Admission is free.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Princeton Independent School District