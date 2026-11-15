Princeton’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from junior engineers to senior AI leaders. If you’re in IT or product and open to a move, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Infosys

Infosys Location: Princeton, NJ (may require relocation and/or travel )

(may require ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Java, Spring Boot, microservices, AS400, and DevOps as part of Infosys’ Digital Experience team. You’ll touch the full SDLC, do code reviews, support production, and get a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Populus Health Technologies

Location: Princeton, NJ / Remote

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000

Own pre-sale product operations and rebuild those workflows with AI at a virtual-care media startup. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in product, strong Excel/Sheets skills, and hands-on experience using AI tools to automate real work (no visa sponsorship available).

Employer: AXIS (AXIS Capital)

Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid, 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000 – $260,000 base + incentives

Lead operations transformation and agile delivery for a global specialty insurance company. You’ll own the product backlog, roadmap, and metrics for Global Operations—ideal if you have 5+ years in insurance and 3+ years as a Product Owner.

Employer: NIKSUN

Location: Onsite – Princeton, NJ (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role (0–2 years) for someone who loves Linux/FreeBSD, servers, and scripting (Python/Bash). You’ll qualify new hardware, automate testing, and troubleshoot performance across CPU, memory, storage, and networking.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Princeton, NJ (site-based model)

(site-based model) Type: Full-time

Salary: $153,770 – $186,327 + bonus & stock eligibility

Hands-on LLM/agentic AI engineering role building production AI assistants, connectors, and workflows for commercial teams. Best for senior engineers with 5+ years software/ML, at least 1 year shipping LLM solutions, strong Python, and deep experience with evals, prompts, and guardrails in regulated settings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.