Princeton’s commercial building scene is busy, and firms are hunting for people who can keep big projects on track. If you’ve got superintendent experience and don’t mind life on the road, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Princeton, NJ (Remote + travel across the Northeast; must live in NJ, PA, NY, RI, MA, CT, NH, VT, or ME )

(Remote + travel across the Northeast; must live in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85K–$110K base + 1.5% commission on gross profit per job

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), per diem, PTO + paid holidays

You’ll run ground-up commercial projects (multifamily preferred), manage on-site crews, and own safety and quality from start to finish. This is a good fit if you’re an experienced superintendent who likes travel, can handle fast-changing job sites, and wants upside through commission on each project.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.