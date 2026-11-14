Princeton’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’ve got accounting or capital markets skills, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid, ~3 days in office; travel up to 50%)

(hybrid, ~3 days in office; travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,350 – $201,500

Lead complex IPO, SPAC, and capital markets projects while guiding a team and working across industries. Great fit if you have 5+ years public accounting, a CPA/CFA or similar, and want front‑row exposure to major transactions.

Employer: Integra LifeSciences

Location: Princeton, NJ HQ (hybrid, on-site Tue–Thu)

(hybrid, on-site Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,650 – $112,700

Blend finance, strategy, and AI to upgrade investor relations and business development in a healthcare/med‑tech setting. Ideal if you have 4+ years in finance/IB/equity research/corp dev/consulting and hands-on experience using AI for real analytical work.

Employer: State Street

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $201,250

Senior role overseeing private credit fund accounting and administration for alternative investment clients. You’ll manage client relationships, lead a team, and review financials, tax workpapers, and capital activity—best for someone with 8+ years accounting/audit and 5+ years leadership.

Employer: Withum

Location: Princeton, NJ (role can sit in East Brunswick, Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany offices)

(role can sit in East Brunswick, Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $175,000

Lead audit engagements for industrial and consumer products clients while mentoring staff and managing multiple projects. Good match if you have 3+ years public accounting, strong US GAAP skills, and a CPA (or working toward it).

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.