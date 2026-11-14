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💰 Princeton, NJ Accounting & Finance – Multiple $80K+ Openings
Princeton’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’ve got accounting or capital markets skills, this is a good moment to look around.
Manager, Capital Markets Transactions – Accounting & Reporting Assurance
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid, ~3 days in office; travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,350 – $201,500
Lead complex IPO, SPAC, and capital markets projects while guiding a team and working across industries. Great fit if you have 5+ years public accounting, a CPA/CFA or similar, and want front‑row exposure to major transactions.
Senior Analyst, Investor Relations & Business Development (AI Enablement)
- Employer: Integra LifeSciences
- Location: Princeton, NJ HQ (hybrid, on-site Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,650 – $112,700
Blend finance, strategy, and AI to upgrade investor relations and business development in a healthcare/med‑tech setting. Ideal if you have 4+ years in finance/IB/equity research/corp dev/consulting and hands-on experience using AI for real analytical work.
Private Credit Fund Accounting and Administration, Vice President
- Employer: State Street
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $201,250
Senior role overseeing private credit fund accounting and administration for alternative investment clients. You’ll manage client relationships, lead a team, and review financials, tax workpapers, and capital activity—best for someone with 8+ years accounting/audit and 5+ years leadership.
Industrial and Consumer Products Audit Supervisor
- Employer: Withum
- Location: Princeton, NJ (role can sit in East Brunswick, Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $175,000
Lead audit engagements for industrial and consumer products clients while mentoring staff and managing multiple projects. Good match if you have 3+ years public accounting, strong US GAAP skills, and a CPA (or working toward it).
If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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