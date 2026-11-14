Princeton’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across customer service and sales. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92 – $20.50/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help customers find what they need. Good fit if you want steady hours, can work evenings/weekends, and like a mix of customer service and basic store operations.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50 – $24.35/hour

Leadership role on the store management team, helping drive sales, coach associates, and handle operations. Comes with bonus potential, strong store discount (up to 60%), and full-time benefits like PTO, 401(k) match, and health coverage.

Employer: Visionworks

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25 – $25.88/hour

Frontline optical sales role helping customers pick eyewear, get measured, and complete orders. Offers benefits even for part-timers plus employee discounts, making it a solid option if you want fewer hours but still need perks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, benefits, and what a typical day looks like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.