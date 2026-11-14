Princeton’s biotech and pharma scene is buzzing right now, especially in neuroscience and oncology. If you’ve got senior clinical or medical experience, there are some serious leadership roles open.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Location: Princeton, NJ (global role; model depends on responsibilities)

(global role; model depends on responsibilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: $207,490 – $251,433 base, plus potential incentive cash and stock

Lead global medical strategy for BMS’s Mood Disorders portfolio, shaping medical plans, lifecycle strategy, and external scientific engagement. Ideal if you have an advanced degree (MD/PhD preferred), 7+ years in biopharma and at least 3 years in psychiatry/mood disorders medical affairs, and enjoy high-impact cross‑functional leadership.

Employer: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Location: Princeton, NJ or San Diego, CA (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $181,700 base, plus bonus and equity

Serve as the scientific safety lead for assigned products across Acadia’s neurology and rare disease portfolio, driving safety surveillance, signal detection, and benefit‑risk evaluations. Great fit if you have a PharmD/PhD/MSN/MPH/RN/NP/PA (or similar) and 7+ years in drug safety/pharmacovigilance with strong experience in aggregate reporting and global PV regulations.

Employer: SystImmune

SystImmune Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $220,000 – $280,000 base

Oversee global oncology clinical trials from early phase onward, leading timelines, budgets, vendors, and a team of CPMs/CRAs/CTAs. Best for someone with 15+ years in clinical trial management, strong early‑phase oncology experience, and a track record running complex, multi‑country studies.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it may still be worth a shot—these employers all note they’re open to strong candidates with non‑traditional paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.