Princeton’s life-science manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in quality and cell therapy. If you’ve got GMP experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,300 – $122,700 base pay

Work in Abbott’s Point of Care business, partnering with Operations to keep manufacturing processes, materials, and products in line with cGMP, ISO 13485, and 21 CFR Part 820. This role is great if you have 2+ years in manufacturing and want strong benefits like retirement contributions, tuition help, and potential free medical coverage.

Employer: Catalent Pharma Solutions

Catalent Pharma Solutions Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time, 100% onsite, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 + bonus (NJ range)

Join Catalent’s cell therapy site, providing real-time QA oversight on the manufacturing floor for cell banks, bulk drug substance, and finished products. Good fit if you have 2+ years in biologics/biopharma, know GMPs and 21 CFR Parts 210/211, and like being out on the floor (about 80% of your time) supporting operations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—these companies tend to post related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.