Princeton’s science scene is busy right now, from quantum labs to consumer R&D and pharma internships. Here are several solid options if you’re building a career in research or lab work.

Employer: SRI International

SRI International Location: Princeton, NJ (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $104,139 – $154,903

Work on experimental neutral-atom physics to build compact cold-atom systems for sensing and computing. Great fit if you have a PhD in physics/applied physics/EE, strong AMO lab skills, and want to grow into PI-level leadership on cutting-edge quantum sensing projects.

Employer: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Future internships (join talent community now)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join Acadia’s Summer 2027 Internship Talent Community to get updates when real internship roles open in neuroscience and rare disease drug development. Open to undergrad and grad (Master’s/PhD) students who want hands-on pharma experience and early notice on positions.

Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid: Tue–Thu on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,200 – $185,400 + bonus

Lead R&D teams developing regulated medical device and homeopathic products from concept through commercialization. Ideal if you have a BS in Chemistry/Chem Eng (or related) plus 10+ years lab experience (or PhD + 7+ years) and want a senior leadership role in a consumer health company.

Employer: System One Clinical & Science

System One Clinical & Science Location: Princeton, NJ (on-site)

Type: Contract

Pay: $20.00/hour

Hands-on role in a laundry products lab, doing wet chemistry (pH, viscosity, titrations), stability tests, and product performance evaluations. Good entry point if you have a BS in Chemistry/Biology or related science and want real-world lab experience with clear, routine testing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Princeton’s research employers tend to post related roles and promotions.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.