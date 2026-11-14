Princeton’s hospitality scene is steady right now, with hotels and restaurants gearing up for busy seasons. Good time to jump in if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

You’ll greet guests, share specials, take orders, and check food for accuracy and presentation. This role is a good fit if you like leading by example on the floor and keeping the dining room running smoothly and clean.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

You’ll run the dish machine, wash pots and pans, keep the kitchen clean, and handle trash safely. Solid choice if you want steady hours, like working behind the scenes, and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have more than one spot open or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.