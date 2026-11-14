Princeton’s hiring scene is busy right now, especially for sales and marketing pros who like fast-paced, high-impact work.

Below are several strong roles, from hands-on sales to top-level marketing leadership.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time, 100% commission + bonuses & benefits

Salary: Commission-based (no base listed)

You’ll sell surgical and medical devices, build relationships with surgeons and hospital teams, and run product demos in the OR. Good fit if you’re competitive, organized, and ready to own a territory with strong upside on commission.

Employer: ZEISS Group

Location: Princeton, NJ (US lens channel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $201,100 – $251,400 + Performance Bonus

Senior role leading US lens marketing strategy, brand, demand gen, and a multi-region team. Ideal if you have 10+ years in B2B/B2B2C marketing leadership and want to own strategy, data-driven growth, and a large travel-heavy remit.

Employer: Chirpn IT Solutions

Location: Princeton, NJ (onsite for this account)

Type: Full-time, individual contributor (IC)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the senior point of contact for Morgan Stanley, driving new opportunities, leading pursuits end-to-end, and owning growth and P&L-style targets. Best for someone who has already managed the Morgan Stanley account and has deep existing relationships there.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—momentum matters more than waiting for the “perfect” posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.