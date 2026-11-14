Princeton’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who know AI, data, and enterprise systems. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or onsite work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: State Street

State Street Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid, 2–4 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $202,500/year

Lead the build of next‑gen AI and LLM platforms for cybersecurity, including agentic workflows, RAG, and cloud‑native services across AWS/Azure/GCP. This is a senior, hands‑on role on the Cyber Data & Analytics team, ideal if you love combining AI, security, and large-scale distributed systems.

Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC

Location: Princeton, NJ (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract BA role for someone with ~10 years in capital markets, especially investment and securities position accounting. You’ll work across trades, positions, holdings, cash, and corporate actions, writing BRDs, user stories, data mappings, and supporting UAT with business, dev, and QA teams.

Employer: S&P Global

Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid, 2 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $205,000/year (base, US)

Executive-level role leading a global, AI-powered service experience for employees—think service desk, incident/problem/change management, and automation at scale. Great fit if you have 10+ years leading IT service delivery, ITSM/ITIL background, and a track record using GenAI, AIOps, and analytics to improve reliability and user satisfaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.