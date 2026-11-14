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💻 Princeton, NJ IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Hybrid Roles
Princeton’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who know AI, data, and enterprise systems. If you’re in IT and open to hybrid or onsite work, these roles are worth a look.
Senior AI Security Automation Engineer
- Employer: State Street
- Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid, 2–4 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $202,500/year
Lead the build of next‑gen AI and LLM platforms for cybersecurity, including agentic workflows, RAG, and cloud‑native services across AWS/Azure/GCP. This is a senior, hands‑on role on the Cyber Data & Analytics team, ideal if you love combining AI, security, and large-scale distributed systems.
Business Analyst – Capital Markets
- Employer: Smart IT Frame LLC
- Location: Princeton, NJ (Onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Contract BA role for someone with ~10 years in capital markets, especially investment and securities position accounting. You’ll work across trades, positions, holdings, cash, and corporate actions, writing BRDs, user stories, data mappings, and supporting UAT with business, dev, and QA teams.
Director – Enterprise Service Experience
- Employer: S&P Global
- Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid, 2 days/week onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000 – $205,000/year (base, US)
Executive-level role leading a global, AI-powered service experience for employees—think service desk, incident/problem/change management, and automation at scale. Great fit if you have 10+ years leading IT service delivery, ITSM/ITIL background, and a track record using GenAI, AIOps, and analytics to improve reliability and user satisfaction.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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