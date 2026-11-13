Princeton has steady demand for people who keep campuses and offices clean and running smoothly. If you like active work and stable hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Princeton University

Princeton University Location: Princeton, NJ (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, overtime eligible

Pay: From $26.00/hour, benefits eligible, union role (SEIU)

Lead cleaning across campus buildings, help guide small teams, and step in for the supervisor when needed. Multiple shift options (early morning, daytime, evening, and weekend schedules) and steady work year-round, plus a strong benefits package.

Employer: Anvil Facility Services

Location: Princeton, NJ area

Type: Full-time or Part-time (noches)

Pay: $16.48/hour, W-2, pago semanal

Limpieza de oficinas, escuelas y locales por la noche, con turnos de 2 a 4 horas que puedes combinar para sumar más horas. Ofrecen entrenamiento pagado, uniforme, horario fijo, 401(k) y oportunidad de crecer a puestos de líder o supervisor.

Employer: Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) , managed by Princeton University

, managed by Princeton University Location: Princeton, NJ (PPPL C and D sites)

(PPPL C and D sites) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, overtime eligible

Pay: $46,987–$55,806/year, benefits eligible, union role (SEIU)

Day-shift custodial role (5:00 AM–1:30 PM, Monday–Friday) keeping labs, offices, and common areas clean and safe. You’ll work with a team, use a range of cleaning equipment, and support a major national research lab.

If one of these fits you, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.