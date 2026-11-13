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💰 Princeton, NJ Finance Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
Princeton’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from global firms and boutique asset managers. If you’re numbers‑driven and like working with investments or commercial finance, these are worth a look.
Fund Accounting & Administration, Associate 2
- Employer: State Street
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41,600 – $66,560/year
Client-facing fund accounting role handling monthly NAV, GAAP reporting, and issue resolution. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in fund/alternative accounting, strong Excel skills, and want growth at a major global financial services firm.
Operations and Investor Relations Analyst
- Employer: Bayard Asset Management LLC
- Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year + potential bonus
Hands-on role at a small, growing investment adviser supporting trade operations, reconciliations, and client reporting. Ideal for someone with 1–3 years’ experience, strong Excel, and interest in equities and portfolio operations who wants close exposure to senior investment and operations staff.
Associate Director, Finance, US Commercial Sales & GTN Analysis
- Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,640 – $188,593/year (plus potential cash and stock incentives)
Senior finance role leading gross-to-net close and projections for BMS’s largest U.S. commercial unit. Best for candidates with 7+ years in finance/accounting, strong SAP/Power BI/Anaplan skills, and experience with SOX controls who want high visibility and cross-functional impact.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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