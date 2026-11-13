Princeton’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from global firms and boutique asset managers. If you’re numbers‑driven and like working with investments or commercial finance, these are worth a look.

Employer: State Street

State Street Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,600 – $66,560/year

Client-facing fund accounting role handling monthly NAV, GAAP reporting, and issue resolution. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in fund/alternative accounting, strong Excel skills, and want growth at a major global financial services firm.

Employer: Bayard Asset Management LLC

Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year + potential bonus

Hands-on role at a small, growing investment adviser supporting trade operations, reconciliations, and client reporting. Ideal for someone with 1–3 years’ experience, strong Excel, and interest in equities and portfolio operations who wants close exposure to senior investment and operations staff.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,640 – $188,593/year (plus potential cash and stock incentives)

Senior finance role leading gross-to-net close and projections for BMS’s largest U.S. commercial unit. Best for candidates with 7+ years in finance/accounting, strong SAP/Power BI/Anaplan skills, and experience with SOX controls who want high visibility and cross-functional impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.