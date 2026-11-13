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🎓 Princeton, NJ Education Jobs with Multiple Openings
Princeton’s education scene is buzzing right now, from early childhood to teen learning and even pharma sales training. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.
Director of Childcare Operations (Co‑Director, Early Childhood Center)
- Employer: YWCA Princeton (Burke Foundation Early Childhood Center)
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000
Lead as a Co‑Director for a mission-driven early childhood center focused on belonging, family partnership, and high-quality care. You’ll coach teachers, oversee staffing, budget, and New Jersey licensing/Grow NJ Kids, with solid benefits and strong support for professional growth.
Associate Director, Field Sales Training
- Employer: Summit Therapeutics, Inc.
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $170,000–$195,000 (plus potential bonus, stock, and benefits)
Senior role building and leading training for an oncology field sales team at a global biopharma company. Ideal if you have deep oncology/specialty pharma training experience and want to design modern learning programs that support major product launches.
World Language Teacher (1:1 Private School, Grades 5–12)
- Employer: Fusion Academy
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $28/hour
Teach one-on-one in a fully personalized setting, with the chance to offer languages like Spanish, French, ASL, Japanese, and more. Great fit if you enjoy mentoring teens, tailoring lessons, and want flexible hours with access to benefits like 401(k) and paid sick time.
If any of these speak to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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