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💻 Princeton, NJ IT Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Princeton’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI-focused roles, many with hybrid options and strong pay. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Route 1, this is a good moment to make a move.
Data Scientist, R&D – Agentic AI Pod
- Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,000–$101,100 + bonus
Work on AI-powered products for R&D, building predictive and optimization models in Python, SQL, scikit-learn, XGBoost. Great fit if you have 3+ years in data science and want a role tied directly to product, quality, and manufacturing decisions.
AWS DevOps Engineer (Federal Client, Locals Preferred)
- Employer: iPivot
- Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid)
- Type: Long-term W2 contract
- Salary: Not listed
Support secure, large-scale AWS environments using AWS CDK/CloudFormation/Terraform, Kubernetes, ECS/EKS, GitLab CI/CD, and scripting in Python/Bash/PowerShell. AWS certification and U.S. citizenship are required due to the federal customer.
Senior MS Teams & M365 Engineering Lead, VP
- Employer: State Street
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time (VP level)
- Salary: $125,000–$215,000
Lead engineering for Microsoft Teams and M365 in a complex, global environment—own design, documentation, and integration (including Teams Voice with Cisco Call Manager). Ideal for a 10+ year collaboration engineer ready to mentor others and set roadmap.
Cloud DevOps Engineer – AWS
- Employer: NTT DATA North America
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Not specified (cloud/DevOps role)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a global team managing AWS-hosted enterprise apps in corporate actions & custody. Mix of Linux, shell scripting, Java/Spring Boot, JMS, AWS, CloudFormation/Terraform, CI/CD, GitHub, plus exposure to GenAI tools for automation.
AI Security Manager – Cyber for AI
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Manager)
- Salary: $134,500–$265,100
Lead AI cybersecurity strategy for large enterprises—design AI governance frameworks, risk models, and controls around generative AI and agentic systems. Best for someone with 6+ years in cyber/risk/tech consulting and hands-on experience with frameworks like NIST AI RMF or ISO/IEC 42001.
Senior Consultant – Oracle HCM Cloud Learning
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Senior Consultant)
- Salary: $116,200–$229,100
Lead end-to-end Oracle HCM Cloud Learning implementations for government and public sector clients. You’ll run workshops, guide solution design, and manage cross-functional HR/IT impacts. Requires 5+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and 3+ years specifically with Learning.
Software Engineers (ETL / Microsoft BI Stack)
- Employer: Carnegiesoft (Carnegie Software Corporation)
- Location: Princeton, NJ & other U.S. locations
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $154,461
Design and build applications using ETL, SQL, T-SQL, Power Pivot, SSAS, SSMS, SSIS. Requires a Master’s in Computer Tech or related field and willingness to travel/relocate to client sites nationwide.
Data Stewardship Lead, Director – BlackRock Data Office
- Employer: BlackRock
- Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid, 4 days in office)
- Type: Not specified (Director level)
- Salary (Princeton): $184,000–$250,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead a global team of data stewards owning AUM, flows, and walletshare data across the firm. Heavy focus on data governance, data quality, vendor data, and sales enablement—perfect for someone with 10+ years in data management and strong asset-management domain knowledge.
DevOps Engineer with C++ and Visual C++
- Employer: Robotics Technologies
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Contract (8+ months, W-2/1099/C2C)
- Salary: $78/hour (C2C)
Build and manage Azure DevOps CI/CD pipelines for C++/Visual C++ apps, including Azure cloud deployments, Git-based workflows, and release management. Good for a hands-on engineer comfortable troubleshooting builds and deployments solo.
Senior Java Full Stack Developer
- Employer: Robotics Technologies
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Type: Contract (8+ months, W-2/1099/C2C)
- Salary: $83/hour (C2C)
Work across Java/Spring Boot back end and React front end, building microservices, REST APIs, and doing CI/CD and unit testing (JUnit/Mockito). Suited for senior full-stack devs who like enterprise-scale systems.
Quality Analyst – Redshift & QuickSight Dashboards
- Employer: Ibexlabs Cloud Consulting Private Limited
- Location: Princeton, NJ (On-site)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: $500,000–$600,000 per month (listed)
Focus on data and BI testing for Amazon Redshift and Amazon QuickSight dashboards—heavy SQL, data reconciliation, and KPI validation. Great if you have 6+ years in data QA/BI testing and enjoy digging into data accuracy.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Polish your resume tonight and send out a few applications while these are still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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