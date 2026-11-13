Princeton’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and AI-focused roles, many with hybrid options and strong pay. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Route 1, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid: in office Tue–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $71,000–$101,100 + bonus

Work on AI-powered products for R&D, building predictive and optimization models in Python, SQL, scikit-learn, XGBoost. Great fit if you have 3+ years in data science and want a role tied directly to product, quality, and manufacturing decisions.

Employer: iPivot

iPivot Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Long-term W2 contract

Long-term Salary: Not listed

Support secure, large-scale AWS environments using AWS CDK/CloudFormation/Terraform, Kubernetes, ECS/EKS, GitLab CI/CD, and scripting in Python/Bash/PowerShell. AWS certification and U.S. citizenship are required due to the federal customer.

Employer: State Street

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time (VP level)

Full-time (VP level) Salary: $125,000–$215,000

Lead engineering for Microsoft Teams and M365 in a complex, global environment—own design, documentation, and integration (including Teams Voice with Cisco Call Manager). Ideal for a 10+ year collaboration engineer ready to mentor others and set roadmap.

Employer: NTT DATA North America

NTT DATA North America Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Not specified (cloud/DevOps role)

Not specified (cloud/DevOps role) Salary: Not listed

Join a global team managing AWS-hosted enterprise apps in corporate actions & custody. Mix of Linux, shell scripting, Java/Spring Boot, JMS, AWS, CloudFormation/Terraform, CI/CD, GitHub, plus exposure to GenAI tools for automation.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time (Manager)

Full-time (Manager) Salary: $134,500–$265,100

Lead AI cybersecurity strategy for large enterprises—design AI governance frameworks, risk models, and controls around generative AI and agentic systems. Best for someone with 6+ years in cyber/risk/tech consulting and hands-on experience with frameworks like NIST AI RMF or ISO/IEC 42001.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time (Senior Consultant)

Full-time (Senior Consultant) Salary: $116,200–$229,100

Lead end-to-end Oracle HCM Cloud Learning implementations for government and public sector clients. You’ll run workshops, guide solution design, and manage cross-functional HR/IT impacts. Requires 5+ years Oracle HCM Cloud and 3+ years specifically with Learning.

Employer: Carnegiesoft (Carnegie Software Corporation)

Location: Princeton, NJ & other U.S. locations

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $154,461

Design and build applications using ETL, SQL, T-SQL, Power Pivot, SSAS, SSMS, SSIS. Requires a Master’s in Computer Tech or related field and willingness to travel/relocate to client sites nationwide.

Employer: BlackRock

Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid, 4 days in office)

Type: Not specified (Director level)

Not specified (Director level) Salary (Princeton): $184,000–$250,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead a global team of data stewards owning AUM, flows, and walletshare data across the firm. Heavy focus on data governance, data quality, vendor data, and sales enablement—perfect for someone with 10+ years in data management and strong asset-management domain knowledge.

Employer: Robotics Technologies

Robotics Technologies Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Contract (8+ months, W-2/1099/C2C)

Contract (8+ months, W-2/1099/C2C) Salary: $78/hour (C2C)

Build and manage Azure DevOps CI/CD pipelines for C++/Visual C++ apps, including Azure cloud deployments, Git-based workflows, and release management. Good for a hands-on engineer comfortable troubleshooting builds and deployments solo.

Employer: Robotics Technologies

Robotics Technologies Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Contract (8+ months, W-2/1099/C2C)

Contract (8+ months, W-2/1099/C2C) Salary: $83/hour (C2C)

Work across Java/Spring Boot back end and React front end, building microservices, REST APIs, and doing CI/CD and unit testing (JUnit/Mockito). Suited for senior full-stack devs who like enterprise-scale systems.

Employer: Ibexlabs Cloud Consulting Private Limited

Ibexlabs Cloud Consulting Private Limited Location: Princeton, NJ (On-site)

Type: Contract

Contract Salary: $500,000–$600,000 per month (listed)

Focus on data and BI testing for Amazon Redshift and Amazon QuickSight dashboards—heavy SQL, data reconciliation, and KPI validation. Great if you have 6+ years in data QA/BI testing and enjoy digging into data accuracy.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too. Polish your resume tonight and send out a few applications while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.