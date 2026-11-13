🍽️ Princeton NJ Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Princeton’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, with new concepts and upgrades happening all over town. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and working with people, these local spots are hiring now.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the kitchen team for restaurant and banquet service, focusing on timing, portions, food quality, and cleanliness. You’ll train cooks, manage opening/closing procedures, help with inventory, and keep the line running smoothly during busy meal periods.

Employer: Ms Iris – Asian Fusion Restaurant

Location: 235 Nassau St, Unit A, Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$65,000 per year

Run the front-of-house for a growing Asian fusion spot and help shape their next phase. You’ll lead and schedule staff, handle reservations and guest issues, and work closely with the kitchen to keep service smooth.

Employer: Ms Iris – Asian Fusion Restaurant

Location: 235 Nassau St, Unit A, Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Help with daily kitchen prep and cooking while Ms Iris upgrades toward a finer dining experience. Good for someone with basic kitchen skills who wants steady hours, flexible scheduling, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility if you’re the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.