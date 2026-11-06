🏥 Princeton NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Nursing & Therapy Roles

Princeton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior living to pediatric therapy. Here are a few solid roles if you want hands-on work with patients and families.

Employer: Monarch Communities (Brandywine Senior Living)

Monarch Communities (Brandywine Senior Living) Location: Princeton, NJ

Salary: $34.00 – $37.00/hour

Type: Per Diem

Per diem LPN role providing direct care to senior living residents and supervising care staff. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, hands-on nursing, and experience with dementia care in a community setting.

Employer: Monarch Communities (Brandywine Senior Living)

Monarch Communities (Brandywine Senior Living) Location: Princeton, NJ

Salary: $32.00 – $34.00/hour

Type: Full-Time

Full-time LPN role in a resort-style senior living community, supervising care staff and managing meds and vitals. Comes with health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and daily free meal.

Employer: Bierman Autism Centers

Location: Princeton, NJ

Salary: Not listed (pay is described as competitive)

Not listed (pay is described as competitive) Type: Full-Time, Center-Based (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

Entry-level Behavior Analyst track role working 1:1 with kids (ages ~2–9) with autism in a center setting. Ideal if you’re finishing BCBA supervision or newly certified and want structured mentorship, growth, and full benefits while building your pediatric therapy skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.