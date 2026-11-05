🔬 Multiple Princeton, NJ Science & Research Roles From $41K–$100K+

Princeton is buzzing with lab, data, and process roles right now—great mix of university research and industry science. If you’re into experiments, stats, or cell therapy, there’s something solid here.

Employer: Princeton University (Ludwig Princeton Branch, Garcia-Bermudez Lab)

Princeton University (Ludwig Princeton Branch, Garcia-Bermudez Lab) Location: Princeton, NJ (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time , benefits eligible, 1-year term , possible extension

, benefits eligible, , possible extension Salary: $41,000 – $60,000

Hands-on bench role studying lipid metabolism in cancer and physiology. You’ll design and run experiments using molecular biology, flow cytometry, tissue culture, rodent handling, and basic mouse work, plus help with general lab upkeep. Great fit if you have a science bachelor’s, are detail-oriented, and want deep experience in cancer biology and metabolism.

Employer: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid: in office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri)

(hybrid: in office Tue–Thu, remote Mon & Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,000 – $101,100 base, bonus eligible

Lead formulation and product development from concept through launch for personal care cosmetics and consumer health products. You’ll design experiments, support manufacturing, and work closely with marketing, regulatory, and clinical teams. Ideal if you have a BS/MS with 5+ years industry experience or a PhD with 0–3 years, plus strong interest in cosmetic/health product R&D.

Employer: Made Scientific

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role owning cell therapy manufacturing process development (autologous and allogeneic) in a CDMO setting. You’ll guide upstream cell expansion, gene modification, cryopreservation, tech transfer, validation, regulatory support (INDs/BLAs), and build a high-performing PD team. Best for someone with PhD or MS and 15+ years in biopharma PD/manufacturing, including 5+ years leadership and strong cell therapy experience.

Employer: Princeton University, School of Public and International Affairs

Princeton University, Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time , 1-year term , possible extension

, , possible extension Start: On or around July 1, 2027

On or around Salary: $60,000 – $75,000

Work closely with faculty member Crystal Yang on research at the intersection of economics, law, and public policy. You’ll assemble and manage datasets, analyze survey and census data, program in STATA, write research summaries, and support survey design. Great next step if you have a BA/BS in Economics, Math, or related field, strong stats/econometrics, and at least 1 year of relevant experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.