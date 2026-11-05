📣 Princeton, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Princeton’s sales and marketing scene is hot right now—especially in life sciences, tech, and field sales. If you like closing deals or building go‑to‑market strategy, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences Location: Princeton, NJ (travel ~2–3 weeks per quarter)

(travel ~2–3 weeks per quarter) Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,000 – $214,500 base + annual discretionary bonus

Lead end‑to‑end pharma primary market research projects (quant + qual), manage client relationships, and mentor a growing team. Ideal if you have 8+ years supplier-side pharma MR and want a senior role shaping strategy for global life sciences brands.

Employer: Atlas Copco Group

Location: Remote, based in Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Compensation: First-year average total comp $110,000 – $135,000 (base + commission + bonus)

(base + commission + bonus) Own a territory selling industrial equipment, with heavy focus on prospecting, field visits, and relationship building. Comes with monthly car allowance, strong benefits, and 401(k)—great for someone with 5+ years B2B/industrial sales who likes autonomy and travel.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX) – Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700

Support growth for advanced SWIR imaging technologies, from pipeline building and capture strategy to RFP responses and market assessments. Best for U.S. citizens with technical sales/business development experience in hardware or imaging who want to work at a major aerospace & defense player.

Employer: BrainWorks (recruiting for a medical device company)

Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid: Tue–Wed in office)

Type: Full-time

Travel: ~ 25% ; relocation may be considered

~ ; Own strategy, lifecycle, and commercial growth for a portfolio of medical devices, from mature products to new launches. Great fit if you have product management experience in medical devices/healthcare, enjoy cross‑functional work with Sales/Clinical/R&D, and like turning market insights into revenue.

Employer: Block (Square)

Location: Princeton, NJ (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range (US, incl. variable): $128,960 – $233,168 depending on zone/location

depending on zone/location High‑energy field sales role selling Square’s payments and software to local businesses—expect ~80% of your week in the field, 50–60 business visits weekly, and full‑cycle ownership from prospecting to close. Ideal for 3+ years full‑cycle field sales pros who love hunting, live in‑territory, and want big‑upside commissions.

Employer: Medical Essential Diagnostics

Location: Princeton, NJ (in-person, travel across South Jersey counties)

Type: Part-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $22 – $24/hour + uncapped bonus structure

Represent a healthcare brand at info sessions and events, promoting cardiopulmonary screenings to first responders, educators, and state employees. Good for strong communicators who want uncapped commission, flexible schedule, and limited office time.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Princeton roles at this level don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.