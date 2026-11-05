⚖️ Princeton, NJ Legal & Compliance Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Princeton’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in life sciences and pharma. If you’ve got regulatory or employment law experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: SystImmune

SystImmune Location: Princeton, NJ (biotech with sites in NJ & WA)

(biotech with sites in NJ & WA) Salary: $340,000 – $420,000 base + comprehensive benefits

+ comprehensive benefits Type: Full-time, executive leadership

This role leads global regulatory strategy for an oncology portfolio, from early development through registration and lifecycle management. You’ll own FDA/EMA interactions, build and run the Regulatory Affairs & Medical Writing team, and shape strategy for cutting-edge biologics and ADCs.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a full-service law firm)

(recruiting for a full-service law firm) Location: Princeton, NJ

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 per year

Type: Full-time, associate, partner-track

Join a management-side employment law practice with over 200 attorneys across 16 offices. Work on employment litigation, restrictive covenant disputes, FINRA arbitrations, and noncompete/non-solicitation matters, with fully paid health premiums, PTO, profit sharing, and a clear partner track.

Employer: SUN PHARMA

Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 remote) Salary: $102,500 – $125,000 base + annual bonus & benefits

+ annual bonus & benefits Type: Full-time

Support US FDA compliance for commercial products by preparing ANDAs, supplements, annual reports, and eCTD submissions. This role is hands-on with CMC review, change control, regulatory databases, and site registrations, and includes up to 20% travel to Massachusetts.

Employer: Genmab

Location: Princeton, NJ, US

Salary: $156,000 – $234,000 base (US band)

(US band) Type: Full-time, R&D Quality leadership

Lead GCP inspection readiness and audit strategy for a global biotech focused on antibody medicines. You’ll develop the GCP audit plan, oversee regulatory inspections, drive quality improvements, and partner closely with clinical, data, digital, PV, and regulatory teams.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.