👔 Princeton, NJ Exec & Management Roles With Multiple Six-Figure Openings

Princeton’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially if you’ve got experience in healthcare, pharma, or mission-driven strategy. Here are several high-impact executive and management roles hiring today.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $297,590 – $360,603 + potential incentive cash and stock

Lead the Protocol Management Office and shape how BMS designs and runs clinical trials across all therapeutic areas. This is a senior role reporting to the SVP, Head of Drug Development Strategy & Innovation, with a big focus on scientific rigor, AI-enabled trial design, and building training programs for clinical teams.

Employer: Ascendis Pharma

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the operational bridge between strategy and field teams across Commercial, Patient Services, and Medical. You’ll own field execution frameworks, CRM/tech (Veeva, Courier Health), launch readiness, and vendor coordination to improve patient access and provider experience.

Employer: ETS

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified, base pay varies by experience and region

Help drive the platform evolution and daily operations for ETS’s constructed-response scoring applications. This role blends product ownership, Agile sprint planning, AI-enabled tooling, and cross-functional leadership to ship new features and keep global assessment systems running smoothly.

Employer: Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)

Location: Princeton, NJ (Hybrid: Flexible Purpose)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $222,200 – $244,420 (non-negotiable range based on experience)

(non-negotiable range based on experience) Application deadline: Monday, December 7, 2026, by 10 a.m. ET

Serve as the chief strategic anchor for RWJF’s Program unit, aligning portfolios with the Foundation’s health equity mission. You’ll lead cross-unit strategy, resource planning, board-level materials, and change management with a strong racial and health equity lens.

If one of these roles fits your background, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—senior openings like these in Princeton don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.