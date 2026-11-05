🏗️ Princeton, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Princeton’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from early-career co-ops to seasoned pros. If you’re into design, surveying, or electro-optics, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: SRI International – Center for Advanced Imaging

SRI International – Center for Advanced Imaging Location: Princeton, NJ (onsite)

Type: Full-time co-op (Stevens Institute students only)

Full-time (Stevens Institute students only) Pay: $20–$27/hour

This role has you running lab equipment, testing cameras and sensors, writing simple LabVIEW programs, and working with CCD/CMOS imaging tech. Great fit if you’re a Stevens EE/Physics/CompE student, a US citizen, and want real hands-on electro-optics experience.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: Princeton, NJ (onsite, not remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

You’ll lead and design parking structure projects, produce full structural drawing sets, and mentor junior engineers. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ experience, a P.E. (or close to it), and are comfortable with tools like AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, and structural design software.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $42–$51/hour (USD)

You’ll collect field data, prepare survey plans and CAD deliverables, and support commercial and residential projects. Good match if you have 5+ years in surveying, strong AutoCAD/CAD skills, and want to work on a mix of topographic, boundary, and construction layout work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.