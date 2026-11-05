🛒 Princeton Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Princeton’s retail and customer experience scene is busy right now, with options both in-store and in corporate settings. Here are a couple of strong roles if you like working with people and solving problems.

Employer: Veronica Beard

Veronica Beard Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$90,000 base + benefits, short-term incentive, clothing allowance, and merchandise discounts

Lead a luxury women’s fashion store, drive sales, and build a high-performing team. This role is hands-on: you’ll coach staff, manage visuals and operations, and create a top-tier client experience while representing the Veronica Beard style on the floor (and sometimes on camera for social media).

Note: This same role also appears on Indeed. It’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: dsm-firmenich

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00–$31.00 per hour + total rewards package (annual incentive, retirement plan, health coverage, PTO, and more)

Office-based customer experience role supporting clients from order to payment. You’ll handle complex inquiries, track service metrics, and work with cross-functional teams in a science-driven company focused on health, nutrition, and beauty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Princeton employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.