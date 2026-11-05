📋 Princeton, NJ admin jobs with multiple $60K+ openings

Princeton’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in law and higher ed. Here are a couple of solid office roles with clear pay and good stability.

Employer: Archer & Greiner, P.C.

Archer & Greiner, P.C. Location: Princeton, NJ (in-office, Monday–Friday, 9–5)

(in-office, Monday–Friday, 9–5) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$68,000 + benefits (medical, 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, disability, life insurance, parental leave)

Support a busy tax appeal practice at a large regional law firm. You’ll handle legal documents, e-filing in PA and NJ courts, calendars, billing, and confidential case files—great fit if you have 5+ years litigation admin experience and strong MS Office skills.

Employer: Princeton University

Location: Princeton, NJ (full-time, in-office)

(full-time, in-office) Type: Full-time, 2-year term (possible extension)

Salary: $60,000–$70,000 + full university benefits

Join the Keller Center for Innovation in Engineering Education and keep the office running smoothly. You’ll manage calendars, events, building space and facilities, and help with budget and expense tracking—ideal if you’re organized, like variety, and enjoy working with students, staff, and faculty.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good admin experience travels well across offices and industries.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.