💰 Princeton, NJ finance jobs with multiple $80K+ openings

Princeton’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names hiring from campus to corporate. If you’re in accounting, audit, or tax, there are several solid paths here—from public firms to tech and higher ed.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Princeton, NJ (Global Employer – Japanese Services group)

(Global Employer – Japanese Services group) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,375 – $215,375

This is a senior tax role serving high‑net‑worth clients with complex individual, gift, and wealth transfer issues. You’ll lead engagements, manage teams, and must be bilingual in English and Japanese with a CPA/EA/Attorney credential.

Employer: Princeton University – Office of the Dean for Research

– Office of the Dean for Research Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time (36.25 hrs/week, benefits eligible)

(36.25 hrs/week, benefits eligible) Salary: $109,000 – $119,000

Lead budgets and admin for the Office of Innovation and related units, handling grants, contracts, corporate memberships, and HR processes. Great fit if you like data reporting (Salesforce/Tableau, etc.) and working with faculty and senior leadership.

Employer: Dow Jones

Location: Princeton, NJ (New Jersey office)

(New Jersey office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 (base pay range)

Join the Internal Audit team to streamline SOX and finance operations controls, with a big focus on AI‑enabled tools and automation. Ideal if you have 5+ years in internal controls/audit and want hands‑on process improvement in a global media company.

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Princeton, NJ (on‑site TurboTax office)

(on‑site TurboTax office) Type: Part-time, year‑round (min. 20 hrs/week)

(min. 20 hrs/week) Pay (NJ): $27.00 – $41.00 per hour

Year‑round, in‑person tax prep and advisory role where you become the local TurboTax face in the community. Great if you’re an EA/CPA/Attorney with strong 1040 experience and want flexible hours plus a chance to build your own client base.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Princeton, NJ (hybrid or remote option)

(hybrid or remote option) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000

High‑impact role building pricing models and analytics for an AmLaw 200 firm, using advanced data and AI‑powered tools. Best for someone with 4+ years of law‑firm pricing/budgeting who enjoys financial modeling and partnering with partners and practice leaders.

Employer: Withum

Location: Princeton, NJ (plus other office options)

(plus other office options) Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $105,000 – $190,000

Lead audit engagements for industrial and consumer products clients, manage teams, and have a clear path to partnership. You’ll need a CPA and 5+ years in public accounting, ideally with SEC or PE‑backed client experience.

Employer: Withum

Location: Princeton, NJ (East Brunswick, Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany office)

(East Brunswick, Holmdel, Princeton, or Whippany office) Type: Full-time

Salary (NJ): $80,000 – $105,000

Step‑up audit role where you lead day‑to‑day fieldwork, supervise staff, and work closely with managers and partners. Great for CPA/CPA‑eligible auditors with 2+ years of public accounting who want more client contact and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.