🛒 Princeton NJ Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to ~$25/hr

Princeton’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-of-store and stockroom leaders. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $24.75 per hour

Lead the front registers, help train new cashiers, and keep the cashwrap running smoothly at a busy beauty store. This is a good fit if you have about 2 years of retail or cashier experience and want a step up with leadership duties and a clear pay range.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 200 Nassau Park Blvd, Princeton, NJ 08540

Type: Regular Full-time

Pay: $17.92 – $19.92 per hour

Run the back-of-house team: receiving trucks, organizing stock, and getting product to the sales floor. Comes with leadership experience, growth potential toward management, and a solid benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Reformation

Location: Princeton, NJ

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (min. ~20 hours/week, 3 days including weekends)

(min. ~20 hours/week, 3 days including weekends) Pay: $16 – $18 per hour

Help customers in a sustainable fashion boutique, hit personal sales goals, and act as a brand ambassador. Great if you care about eco-friendly fashion and want flexible, short-term hours through the busy season.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.