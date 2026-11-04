🏥 Princeton, NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Princeton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from high-end pharma to hands-on senior care and local dentistry. Here are a few strong roles hiring in and around Princeton, NJ.

Employer: Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Location: Princeton, NJ (global role; some travel)

(global role; some travel) Salary: $207,490 – $251,433 base (Princeton range)

base (Princeton range) Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior medical affairs role leading global strategy across the MM CAR T portfolio, shaping congress presence, expert engagement, and cross-market medical content. Ideal if you have an MD/PhD/PharmD plus 6–8 years pharma/Medical Affairs and want high-impact work with strong pay, stock incentives, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Premier Care Dental Management / Dental365

Premier Care Dental Management / Dental365 Location: Princeton, NJ (301 N Harrison St)

(301 N Harrison St) Salary: $150,000 – $500,000 (percentage of adjusted production)

(percentage of adjusted production) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri with every other Saturday , Wednesdays and Sundays off

Mon–Fri with , Wednesdays and Sundays off Why it’s interesting: Lead clinical care in a modern, tech-forward practice with no hard production quotas, malpractice covered, 401(k) with match, CE programs, scrub allowance, and discounted dental for you and family. Open to experienced dentists and some new grads.

Employer: Artis Senior Living

Location: Princeton, NJ

Pay: Starting at $21/hour

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (6am–2pm) or 2nd shift (2pm–10pm), every other weekend

, 1st shift (6am–2pm) or 2nd shift (2pm–10pm), Why it’s interesting: Direct-care role supporting residents with Alzheimer’s/dementia in a community that brands caregivers as “Care Partners.” Offers medical, dental, vision, 3 weeks PTO in year one, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement. CNA and willingness to work with seniors are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this in Princeton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.