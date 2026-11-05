Professional Karate Studios offers family martial arts

Professional Karate Studios in downtown Princeton offers martial arts classes for children, teens, and adults to build confidence, discipline, focus, strength, and overall wellness. The studio is located at 119 N Rum River Dr, Princeton, MN, and residents can schedule a trial to see if the classes are a good fit for their family. More information: https://professionalkaratestudios.com/princeton/#Contact

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Princeton, Minnesota