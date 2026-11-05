🍽️ Multiple Princeton, IL Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth

Princeton’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, friendly faces, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Coborn's, Inc. Location: Princeton, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50 – $21.00/hour

Decorate cakes, pastries, and cookies and keep the bakery case looking fresh and fun. This role with Coborn’s (employee-owned) comes with a 10% grocery discount, DailyPay access, PTO, floating holidays, wellness programs, 401(k) with match, and an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP), plus lots of room to grow.

Note: This same Cake Decorator job is also listed on Indeed here: Cake Decorator (duplicate listing)

Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)

(independent franchise) Location: Princeton, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.25 – $20.00/hour, plus monthly bonus opportunities

Lead shifts, manage crew, and keep things running smoothly in a fast-paced restaurant. This role offers bonus potential, paid leave, free employee meals, leadership training, and college or trade school assistance ($2,500–$3,000/year after 90 days), with clear paths to advance.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.