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Prince William County
📅 Holiday lights, crafts, concerts & more in county parks
11 days ago
📅 Holiday fun with Prince William County Parks
Prince William County Parks & Recreation has a full lineup of holiday events for all ages.
- Holiday Walk of Lights – Free light display at Neabsco Regional Park and Neabsco Creek Boardwalk starting Dec. 2. Check dates and parking details before you go.
- Holidays Through the Ages – Ticketed tours at Rippon Lodge Historic Site, with historic holiday décor inside and out.
- Gingerbread House Contest on-site. Vote for your favorites or sign up to enter by Dec. 4.
- Craft Workshops – Festive classes like wreath making, ornament decorating, candle making and more (registration required).
- Historic Holiday Concert – Free show with Brentsville District High School Choir at Brentsville Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 11. Doors open 6:55 p.m.; arrive early, no tickets needed.
- The Nutcracker Recital – SBDCRC School of Dance winter recital on Saturday, Dec. 19, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Nov. 23.
Browse the full list of activities and register early so you don’t miss out.
More Info: Spend the Holidays with Prince William County Park...
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