📅 Holiday fun with Prince William County Parks Prince William County Parks & Recreation has a full lineup of holiday events for all ages. Holiday Walk of Lights – Free light display at Neabsco Regional Park and Neabsco Creek Boardwalk starting Dec. 2 . Check dates and parking details before you go.

– Free light display at starting . Check dates and parking details before you go. Holidays Through the Ages – Ticketed tours at Rippon Lodge Historic Site , with historic holiday décor inside and out. Gingerbread House Contest on-site. Vote for your favorites or sign up to enter by Dec. 4 .

– Ticketed tours at , with historic holiday décor inside and out. Craft Workshops – Festive classes like wreath making, ornament decorating, candle making and more (registration required).

– Festive classes like wreath making, ornament decorating, candle making and more (registration required). Historic Holiday Concert – Free show with Brentsville District High School Choir at Brentsville Courthouse on Friday, Dec. 11 . Doors open 6:55 p.m. ; arrive early, no tickets needed.

– Free show with at on . Doors open ; arrive early, no tickets needed. The Nutcracker Recital – SBDCRC School of Dance winter recital on Saturday, Dec. 19, 3:30–5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Nov. 23. Browse the full list of activities and register early so you don’t miss out.

More Info: Spend the Holidays with Prince William County Park...